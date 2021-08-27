Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

