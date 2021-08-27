Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

OCDX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.