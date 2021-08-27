Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.91 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.