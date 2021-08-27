Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,527,037.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,103,367 in the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $54,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,547,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

