Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $887,923.47 and $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,209.36 or 0.99852365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00498305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00370589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.75 or 0.00869396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.