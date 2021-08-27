Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $25.99. Option Care Health shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 188,510 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $7,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 161.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.