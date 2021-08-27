Oppenheimer Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

ULTA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

