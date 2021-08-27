Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.