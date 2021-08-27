Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 508,239 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ambev by 137.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 447,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 97.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

