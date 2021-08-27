Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

