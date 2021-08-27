Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.09 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

