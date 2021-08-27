Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE opened at $27.55 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

