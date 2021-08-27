Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $412.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

