Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

