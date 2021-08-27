Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,831. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.