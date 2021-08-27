Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.4% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

