Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,463 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.