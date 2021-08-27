ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.55. 1,488,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

