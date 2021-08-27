OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $208,759.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.