Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

