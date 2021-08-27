ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,177 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

