ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

