Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

