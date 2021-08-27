Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OMGA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

