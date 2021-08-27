Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

