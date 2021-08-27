Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,045. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

