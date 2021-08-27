OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.83

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.83 ($45.68) and traded as high as €39.30 ($46.24). OHB shares last traded at €39.05 ($45.94), with a volume of 2,365 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $680.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.83.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.