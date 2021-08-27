OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

