Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 24,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 366,806 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

