OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an ouperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

