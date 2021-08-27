Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $310.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.