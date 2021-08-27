Nwam LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,533,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,073,000.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72.

