Nwam LLC Sells 75 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $281.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $283.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.