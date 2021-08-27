Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

