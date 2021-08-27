Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $139.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07.

