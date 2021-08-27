Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.01.

