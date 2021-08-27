Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75.

