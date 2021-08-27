Nwam LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $78.97 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.