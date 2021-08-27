Nvwm LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 455.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $375.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

