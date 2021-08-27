Nvwm LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,524,000 after buying an additional 136,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,938. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

