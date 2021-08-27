Nvwm LLC Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,419. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

