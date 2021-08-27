Nvwm LLC Invests $799,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

