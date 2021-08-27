Nvwm LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 37.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

