Nvwm LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,964.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 106,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,624. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

