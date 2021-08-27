Nvwm LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

RSP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. 1,735,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

