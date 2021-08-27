Nvwm LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 683,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,685,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,394,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock remained flat at $$27.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 526,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,895. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88.

