Nvwm LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

