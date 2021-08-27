Nvwm LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.73. 828,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

