Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 5,910 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,037. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

