Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE NMI remained flat at $$11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,588. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.