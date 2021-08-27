Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NMI remained flat at $$11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,588. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

